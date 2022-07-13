2170: The new home for buying trading cards

The research shows there has been a 649 per cent growth in sports trading cards like NBA and a 365 per cent growth in collectible card games including Pokémon in the first three months of 2022.
The increase follows the COVID-19 boost when eBay saw sales of collectible card games up 7769 per cent year-on-year in December 2020 thanks to a Pokémon resurgence, people spending more time at home cleaning out their cupboards and the cancellation of live sports.
There has also been a spike in the past three months in Australian sport cards like NRL (2080 per cent) and AFL (337 per cent)
eBay Australia's trading card expert Alaister Low said the majority of cards sold on eBay are Pokémon.
"Followed by sports cards, influenced by a growing NBA obsession. This is reflected in a 1050 per cent increase in NBA trading card sales. Trading cards represent a moment in time and as a leader in trading cards and e-commerce, eBay is the home of passionate enthusiasts," he said.
"The industry has evolved from its 1860s origins as collectibles in cigarette packs and with the rise of NFTs and the metaverse, the market is continuing to change. eBay has played a pivotal role in supporting the global trading card movement and we can't wait to see what's next. There's a story behind every trading card and there's nothing like getting your hands on that gem of a find."
So what are people buying?
Collector and Founder of iCollected on eBay Nate Tran, said: "What started as a project from my bedroom at age 17, trying to find those final cards for my Pokémon collection, has turned into a full time family business. I've sold half a million items and shipped 250,000 trading card parcels across the globe."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
