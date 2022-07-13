Liverpool City Champion

2170: The new home for buying trading cards

The majority of cards sold on eBay are Pokémon.

New research from Australia's most-visited shopping site eBay.com.au has revealed the Liverpool postcode of 2170 as one of the top five postcodes nationally for buyers of trading cards.

