New technology can 'predict potholes'

Keep an eye out for some changes to your local bus or garbage truck in the near future.
Testing of new technology that can track and prioritise road repairs, including identifying potholes before they form is coming to Liverpool in September.
The state government is funding Asset AI, a $2.9 million trial - currently involving 32 sensors installed on 32 public transport buses across Sydney - which is being led by Transport for NSW and the Roads and Transport Directorate.
Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said the new technology can be combined with local weather observations to predict the rate of deterioration and streamline how road asset maintenance is prioritised.
"The people of NSW have embraced digital services through products like the ServiceNSW app, Dine and Discover vouchers, Fuel Check and Park'nPay and expect modern service delivery," Mr Dominello said.
"There will always be cracks in the road and there will always be potholes but with smart tech like this we can predict deterioration, streamline maintenance and get to better outcomes much faster."
Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said the cutting edge technology is a "brilliant use" of resources already on the roads. Road data is also being collected outside of the city with a utility vehicle mounted with cameras scanning 100 kilometres of rural roads.
"Mounting cameras and sensors onto vehicles with regular routes, like garbage trucks and public transport buses, ensures road defects are captured incidentally, including those un-reported by residents," Mrs Ward said.
"This AI technology assesses the captured footage and logs any road defects detected into a database in near-real time, meaning it will find potholes and cracks in the road before they find you."
A pre-trial was undertaken with Canterbury-Bankstown Council last year, with the Asset AI project - which is funded by the NSW Digital Restart Fund - being developed with initial camera and sensor trials underway across Greater Sydney. It is is expected to be available to all NSW Local Government areas in late 2023.
Canterbury Bankstown mayor Khal Asfour said they do an audit of their roads once every four years.
"...And it is very expensive. This new technology will allow us to do it on a weekly basis instead," Cr Asfour said.
"Asset AI uses predictive analysis to improve road maintenance by predicting the risk to the community rather than just reporting the condition of the road assets, and that's great news for our residents."
IPWEA NSW and ACT operate the Roads and Transport Directorate, which is a joint venture with Local Government NSW.
"This initiative is a game-changer for local government to re-imagine the way they currently assess and audit roads to fully benefit from new technology," President Grant Baker said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
