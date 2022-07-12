Liverpool City Champion

New technology can 'predict potholes'

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 12 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AI technology being used on a garbage truck.

Keep an eye out for some changes to your local bus or garbage truck in the near future.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.