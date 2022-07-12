Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun has praised the efforts of those who supported the community - particularly the NSW State Emergency Services (NSW SES) Liverpool Unit - during the recent rain event that caused significant flooding and evacuations in the area.
Around 45 Liverpool SES volunteers attended to 266 requests for assistance during the flooding earlier this month.
Advertisement
"Another major flooding event in such a short period of time is a hard pill to swallow," Mr Mannoun said. "However, we can draw comfort from the fact that many personnel on the ground were even better prepared and able to identify problematic areas earlier this time around.
"I want to applaud the efforts of those who supported our community particularly the NSW SES. This organisation is run by local volunteers who put the safety and welfare of their neighbours before their own. We are truly grateful for these heroes.
"Liverpool is a resilient community, and it is during times of hardship that this shines through."
Mr Mannoun commended the 70 council staff and contractors who worked around the clock to help the NSW SES and were involved in planning. Council staff were deployed to assist with road closure monitoring and management, traffic control and emergency road and infrastructure repairs.
"Anything our wonderful staff could do to help on the ground they did, from sandbagging to plugging potholes," he said.
"We provided over 20,000 kilograms of sand to the community and filled over 100 potholes with up to 1000 more potholes expected to be fixed over the coming days and weeks."
Last week, Mr Mannoun and mayors from other flood affected areas met with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and other ministers to discuss the short and long-term impacts on their communities and government support needed to help kick-start recovery. Mr Mannoun reminded residents to check their eligibility requirements for flood assistance payments recently made available by the Australian government.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.