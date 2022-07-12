Liverpool City Champion

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun praises Liverpool SES

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A flood rescue conducted by the NSW SES in Holsworthy. Picture: Liverpool SES

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun has praised the efforts of those who supported the community - particularly the NSW State Emergency Services (NSW SES) Liverpool Unit - during the recent rain event that caused significant flooding and evacuations in the area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.