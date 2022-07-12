Liverpool City Champion

'Just brilliant': Community centre opens at Ed.Square

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 12 2022 - 2:00am
People can access the community centre and initiate their own community building events by booking the space right throughout the year.

A brand new, fully-equipped 200-square metre community centre is now available for Ed.Square residents to hold local events.

