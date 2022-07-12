'Just brilliant': Community centre opens at Ed.Square

A brand new, fully-equipped 200-square metre community centre is now available for Ed.Square residents to hold local events.
Frasers Property Australia officially opened the space last month with the first event seeing residents take part in a community art project.
The community centre has a large central meeting space with board games and event services, a fully-equipped commercial kitchen with cooktop and an office space where people can register for community events and activities. The centre will host regular events including book clubs, parents' nights, meet your neighbour nights, kids' workshops and resilience nights.
Local resident Daniela Markovic said she and her young twin daughters had been eagerly awaiting the centre's opening.
"It's just brilliant," she said. "The facilities are just beautiful - really, really nice - and it's a beautiful large space. I can't fault it, everything is here that you need - kids' area, toilets, air conditioning, and kitchen.
"There are a lot of different people from different walks of life living here, and it will be a great place to bring people together to share experiences and socialise."
Frasers Property Australia development director Warwick Dowler said they wanted to create a sense of belonging by delivering a space that is "accessible, inclusive and safe" for the community.
"Having a dedicated private community space will enable residents to meet their neighbours and make new friendships in a relaxed environment, and is just one of the many lifestyle benefits that sets Ed.Square apart from any other neighbourhood in the area," he said.
"We identified a real need for facilities with wheelchair accessibility such as a fully-equipped kitchen, community meeting space and bookings office, to provide the infrastructure residents require to be able to come together and connect. This space is now the community's own."
The $1.5 billion Ed.Square community by Frasers Property is already home to 1500 residents with more residents coming soon to the masterplanned community.
