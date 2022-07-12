A fishing simulator, 40-foot aquarium stocked with Barramundi and Australian Bass and extended and exclusive product ranges can be found at the new Anaconda Adventure HQ - the largest, most interactive adventure store in the Southern Hemisphere.
The 8000-square metre store (more than four times the size of an Anaconda store) is located on the Hume Highway, Chullora and was officially opened on Saturday, July 9. The store features one of the largest fishing product ranges, snow goggle virtual reality, boat jetty display and grassed campervan and tent floor.
Anaconda chief executive Chris Lude, said Anaconda Adventure HQ is "unlike anything seen in Australia."
"At Anaconda Adventure HQ, customers will be able to purchase and register their boat, caravan, camper trailer at the same time as they purchase outdoor clothing, tents, 4x4 accessories, fishing gear and water sport equipment," he said.
"Everything adventure lovers need will be available under one roof for the first time in Australia. We know how much Australians love outdoor activities and adventures, so we are proud to evolve 'the already popular' Anaconda experience that tailors for everyone from first-timers to the most experienced outdoor enthusiasts.
"Anaconda is the one stop shop outdoor retailer, but we are taking this to the next level with Anaconda Adventure HQ. It will be the destination for absolutely everything you need for your outdoor adventure."
Mr Lude said Anaconda Adventure HQ is "truly like no other outdoor retail store in the country."
"While many customers love the convenience and ease of online retail, our customers want to see, touch and try products in real life. Anaconda Adventure HQ allows them to do this as well as learn about their favourite activities and experience them on the ground in a unique way," he said.
