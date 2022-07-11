Paramedics treat teenager for crush injuries

Paramedics have treated a teenage male for crush injuries to his chest at Chipping Norton after NSW Ambulance paramedics were dispatched to reports of a patient trapped between two cars at approximately 12.45pm on Monday, July 11.
Two NSW Ambulance road crews, two NSW Ambulance Inspectors and a critical care team were dispatched to the scene by road.
NSW Ambulance paramedics transported the patient to Liverpool Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"The patient had suffered a crush injury, which can be very dangerous," NSW Ambulance inspector Joe Ibrahim said.
"We stabilised him under trauma protocols for transport to emergency care at hospital.
"It's a timely reminder that when you're working on vehicles, please take all possible safety precautions."
