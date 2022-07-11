Liverpool City Champion

Paramedics treat teenager for crush injuries

Updated July 11 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:22am
Paramedics have treated a teenage male for crush injuries to his chest at Chipping Norton after NSW Ambulance paramedics were dispatched to reports of a patient trapped between two cars at approximately 12.45pm on Monday, July 11.

