Mounties Juniors are the Kanga Cup under-16s champions.
Dubbed the largest International Youth Football Tournament in the Southern Hemisphere, Mounties prevailed in the week-long tournament in Canberra defeating West Canberra Wanderers 1-0 in the final at Southwell Park on Friday.
A Tomhi Huynh goal was enough for the John Davino-coached team to win the final after going through the tournament undefeated.
Mounties defeated Orange District Football Association 4-2, drew with AC United FC (1-1) and West Canberra Wanderers (2-2) and defeated Figtree FC 3-0 to qualify for the semi-final. In the semi-final they defeated Orange District Football Association 5-0. The Kanga Cup returned in 2022 after being cancelled because of COVID-19 the past two years.
The team sold chocolates and raised money at Bunnings sausage sizzles to pay for travel, accommodation and meals for the Kanga Cup which was celebrating its 30th anniversary. The team is undefeated (five wins and one draw) in the under-16 Southern Districts Soccer Football Association and conceded only one goal.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
