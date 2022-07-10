The Cronulla Sharks have ended Mounties' NSW Women's Premiership season with a 22-4 semi-final win on Saturday at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
Tries to Sam Bremner and Zali Fay set up a 10-0 lead for the Sharks in the first-half before Mounties and NSW forward Simaima Taufa scored before the break to make it 10-4 at half-time.
The second-half was a tense battle as both teams looked to progress to next week's decider.
But it was the Sharks who took their chances with Maddie Studdon and Quincy Dodd crossing in the final five minutes to seal the win against the 2018 champions.
For Mounties, it was only their second loss of the campaign - both to Cronulla.
The Sharks will play the Wests Tigers in the grand final who upset minor premiers North Sydney Bears 24-10 in the other semi-final.
Attention now turns to the 2022 NRLW season for many of the players involved on Saturday. Round one kicks off on August 20 - just four months after the rescheduled 2021 campaign wrapped up - with a Sunday night contest in every round, creating a marquee fixture slot with none of those games clashing with NRL matches.
Matches will work in with NRL finals in round four to create triple and double-headers.
