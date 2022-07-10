Liverpool City Champion

Mounties lose to Cronulla in NSW Women's Premiership semi-final

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 10 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 9:32pm
Semi-final: Mounties no.9 Keeley Davis passes the ball on Saturday at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Picture: John Veage

The Cronulla Sharks have ended Mounties' NSW Women's Premiership season with a 22-4 semi-final win on Saturday at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

