Liverpool City Champion

Students ideas take flight at Hackathon

By Chris Boulous
July 7 2022 - 12:30am
TAFE NSW Liverpool hosted students from high schools across the state and TAFE NSW last month to develop new ideas for a sustainable airport business at the 2022 Western Sydney Airport Sustainable Strategies and Circular Economy Hackathon.

