Students ideas take flight at Hackathon

TAFE NSW Liverpool hosted students from high schools across the state and TAFE NSW last month to develop new ideas for a sustainable airport business at the 2022 Western Sydney Airport Sustainable Strategies and Circular Economy Hackathon.
Together with Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, Training Services NSW and Adobe, the Hackathon provided an opportunity for students to challenge traditional ideas of the airport experience.
Students gained skills and knowledge in design thinking, circular economy and sustainability through a variety of team workshops and keynote speeches from industry experts,
"The two-day event saw students explore new ways of thinking and develop a variety of future-focused business models, products, and services for the benefit of Western Sydney International customers," TAFE NSW head teacher Fiona Lloyd said.
"It was great to see students in business, aviation, science, fashion, textiles, design, supply chain, robotics, technology, and 3D printing from across the state come together to gain real-world skills and adopt a creative approach to problem solving. Working in teams, the students designed, developed, and presented incredible new ideas, each with the goal of enhancing the customer journey at Sydney's new international airport."
Western Sydney Airport's general manager of capability, equity, diversity and inclusion Lyn Osbourne said the day was an opportunity for students to explore how sustainability would be integrated throughout the airport design and hear about the thousands of jobs being created at the airport.
"We're building an airport in Western Sydney and we are committed to bringing local jobs and business opportunities for generations to come," Ms Osbourne said.
"Around 50 per cent of the airport's workforce are from Western Sydney and around 30 per cent are learning workers with these numbers set to increase as we reach peak construction."
"As students learned during the Hackathon, environment, sustainable design, energy efficiency and circular economy principles are key considerations as we design Western Sydney International and its Cargo and Business Precincts."
Training Service NSW senior project officer Rhona Stone said it was encouraging to see students from a number of schools working together, building their communication, collaboration, and teamwork skills.
"They all presented wonderful ideas at the end of the two days about sustainability at the new Western Sydney Airport and learnt about future job opportunities that will be available to them in the future," she said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
