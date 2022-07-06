Liverpool City Champion

Prestons World of Learning celebrates NAIDOC Week

By Chris Boulous
July 6 2022 - 11:00pm
Miss Barbie ahead of centre smoking ceremony.

Proud Kamilaroi woman Miss Barbie said she is grateful for the opportunity to share her knowledge with children and her fellow educators at Prestons World of Learning particularly during significant times like NAIDOC Week.

