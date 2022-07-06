Proud Kamilaroi woman Miss Barbie said she is grateful for the opportunity to share her knowledge with children and her fellow educators at Prestons World of Learning particularly during significant times like NAIDOC Week.
"For me NAIDOC Week is about kinship and spending time with family to share stories and ask questions," she said.
"Luckily for me, I also have a similar, deep connection with my centre community, and I feel fortunate to have the chance to share my culture with so many people."
The centre's NAIDOC Week celebrations focused on Indigenous totems and storytelling, beginning with a full centre smoking ceremony performed by Miss Barbie on Monday.
Since joining the centre two years ago, Miss Barbie has been actively sharing her culture with her community and working to embed Indigenous education into centre practices.
"The smoking ceremony is a really important part of our celebrations and recognition of NAIDOC Week," she said.
"The preschool room will be creating their own picture book about the local Gandangara totems of magpies and crows.
"The nursery room educators will also do a live story telling where the children can interact with live earth elements like mud and sand as the story is told.
"For me it is important to create a space where children, families and my colleagues can ask questions freely in the interest of learning more
"Since joining the centre I have introduced daily acknowledgements of country and consistent Indigenous education practices across all rooms."
World of Learning is part of the G8 Education network. G8 Education's head of early learning and education Ali Evans said NAIDOC Week is about celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, histories and knowledges.
"...And that is exactly what Miss Barbie is leading her children and team to do, not just this week but consistently through embedded practices," she said.
"As educators and teachers we are in a unique position of shaping our leaders of the future, and it is learning like this that will make for a more socially just and united Australia."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
