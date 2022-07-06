Liverpool City Champion

Unimog helps SES volunteers rescue people from floodwaters

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 6 2022 - 3:34am, first published 2:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Talk about making an immediate impact!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.