Talk about making an immediate impact!
The Unimog - one of the NSW State Emergency Service's (NSW SES) new state-of-the-art high clearance vehicles - proved invaluable this week as the Liverpool SES has to attend to 60 flood rescues and evacuations.
On Monday alone, the Unimog - which can operate in flood waters up to 1.2 metres and also able to function as a mobile communication hub - assisted in the rescue of more than 50 people in just three separate jobs in Liverpool
"We had a call out to a woman stuck in her vehicle on Heathcote Road, Holsworthy earlier this week (Monday, July 4)," Auburn Unit Commander Jamie Newman said.
"The water was about a metre deep and fast flowing; it wasn't a situation where you could just walk through the water.
"We arrived in the Unimog and our SES in-water tech climbed from the cabin onto the roof of her car and managed to assist her into the cabin of the truck.
"She managed to get into the Unimog without getting her feet wet and was very appreciative."
A short time later, crews were called to Hoxton Park Road in Hinchinbrook to reports of a car trapped in floodwater.
On arrival, SES crews found approximately 20 to 30 cars in floodwater, with water rising above headlights and door seals.
"We drove the Unimog down one side of the road and extracted about half the group, and then turned back up the other side and extracted the others," Mr Newman said.
"We managed to get every single person out and moved them to higher ground, to the shelter of a service station.
"If we were doing that without the Unimog, rescues that took us a few minutes could have taken 30 minutes to an hour. We were able to load 15-20 people at a time and take them to safety."
SES crews were also able to safely extract four carers, six children and a baby from a childcare centre using the Unimog which are a recent $4.6 million investment and a resource the SES previously outsourced from the Australian Defence Force.
"The parents of the baby were unable to leave their street due to flooding, so we used the Unimog and managed to get the baby home safely," Mr Newman said.
"The mother was in tears; they were very appreciative."
In the last seven days 45 Liverpool SES volunteers have attended to 266 requests for assistance.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
