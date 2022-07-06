The Liverpool is 'unlike other developments'

Fyve founder and managing director Amen Zoabi said The Liverpool - Liverpool's tallest DA-approved development- is "unlike other developments".
"Due to its mix of high-quality residential, boutique hotel accommodation, premium commercial and unique food and beverage-oriented retail spaces - with this kind of product mix unheard of in this area," he said.
"We're incredibly proud to bring this project to market, and we're very much looking forward to delivering The Liverpool as an unparalleled example of design and lifestyle excellence in south-west Sydney."
Property developer Fyve has released its vision for the 34 storey project which is located at 26 Elizabeth Street in the Liverpool CBD.
The Liverpool will have 193 apartments, a 93-room hotel, 6500 square metres of commercial space and a range of ground-floor retail tenancies.
Mr Zoabi said they are expecting a wide range of purchasers to be interested in The Liverpool by Fyve due to the proximity to the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and access to transport, education, hospital and shops.
"We know our purchasers will appreciate the amenity and quality on offer, and we can't wait to create this vibrant new community for them," he said.
"We're situated at the epicentre of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis precinct, which will become a thriving economic zone surrounding the future airport, that is set to generate tens of thousands of new jobs in the region.
"This bodes extremely well for the future of the city of Liverpool as it matures into the premier destination within Sydney's booming Western Parkland City.
"For homebuyers at The Liverpool by Fyve, this means their purchases will be underpinned by sound economic fundamentals that will make their apartments a successful long-term investment.
"The project also has the backing of a strong delivery team, including one of Australia's leading architects, Rothelowman, and renowned construction company, Binah, and we believe it will play an important role in reshaping how people view Liverpool as a residential, commercial and hospitality destination."
The expected completion date for the project is August 2024.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
