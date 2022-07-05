Liverpool City Champion

'Immediate assistance' for disaster declared communities

Picture: PolAir - NSW Police Force Aviation Command

Disaster assistance is now available in 23 local government areas - including Liverpool and Fairfield - following severe storms and flooding across the weekend which has led to a large number of evacuations.

