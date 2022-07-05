'Immediate assistance' for disaster declared communities

Disaster assistance is now available in 23 local government areas - including Liverpool and Fairfield - following severe storms and flooding across the weekend which has led to a large number of evacuations.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Advertisement
Assistance available under the DRFA may include:
Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said major flood operations are still ongoing.
"We have seen some of these impacted communities being hit by floods for a third and fourth time in 18 months, which is extremely distressing to the residents of these communities," Mr Watt said.
"The Australian and New South Wales governments have worked very cooperatively through this latest flood emergency, to ensure defence and other resources were deployed early and fast.
"Similarly, we're now working hard together to make sure that impacted communities get the financial and other assistance they need as soon as possible."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said the assistance announcement will ensure "immediate assistance" is available to impacted communities, including assistance for people who have lost or had damage to their homes.
"While we are still very much in the emergency response phase of this developing weather event, as waters recede we will work with communities to assess longer term recovery needs and ensure appropriate long-term support is provided," Ms Cooke said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.