Firefighters assist workers overcome by carbon monoxide

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Superintendent Brendan Hurley has reminded residents that carbon monoxide is a "colourless and odourless" gas that can build up in confined spaces and overwhelm people without warning.
It comes as fire crews from Liverpool and Revesby assisted three workers overcome by carbon monoxide gas whilst pumping water out of a site at Pleasure Point on Sunday.
Advertisement
The workers were using petrol-powered pumps to remove water that had infiltrated the basement of a building on Pleasure Point Road around 12.40pm when they were overcome.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were at the scene to treat the workers. FRNSW warns the public not to use petrol-powered pumps, outdoor heaters or generators indoors due to the deadly gases that are produced.
"If you do intend to use fuel-powered equipment, ensure all areas are ventilated and carefully follow manufacturers' instructions," Superintendent Hurley said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.