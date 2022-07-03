Teenager charged after pursuit ends in crash

About 11.30pm on Sunday, July 3, officers from Liverpool Police Area Command attempted to stop a black VW Amarok wagon after it was identified as being an alleged stolen vehicle along Cowpasture Road, Horningsea Park.

The three occupants of the VW fled the scene and the driver - a 17-year-old male - was arrested after a short foot pursuit. He was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing.

The 63-year-old female driver of the Peugeot was trapped in the vehicle for about 30 minutes until released by Fire and Rescue NSW

She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries and taken to Liverpool Hospital as a precaution.

It was later established that the VW was stolen from Clontarf sometime between 5pm Sunday, June 26, and 7am Monday, June 27.

The teenager was later taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with a range of offences including driving a conveyance taken without consent of owner and never being a licensed person driving a vehicle on the road.