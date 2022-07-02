'Not out of the woods yet': SES warn residents to be on alert as more rain forecast

Liverpool SES are reminding residents: "We're not out of the woods yet."
"There is still a lot of flooding around and with the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology, further localised flooding and river rises are very likely," the Liverpool SES unit posted on Facebook.
Advertisement
"Just because your house has never flooded before, doesn't mean it won't. Please take evacuation orders seriously."
Evacuation orders are currently in place for:
Evacuated residents are being advised to:
Evacuation centres has been established at Cabra-Vale Diggers Club and Club Menai.
Heavy rainfall recorded across the Georges River catchments since Saturday morning has caused moderate flooding at Liverpool. The Georges River at Liverpool Bridge was expected to reach around 4.30 metres at 7am Sunday with moderate flooding.
Several roads are closed due to flooding across south-west Sydney. The SES reminds people to never walk, drive, ride or play near flood water.
A self-serve sandbag collection point has been established at the NSW SES Liverpool Unit Headquarters at: 3 Hoxton Park Road, Liverpool.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.