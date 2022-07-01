Calls to fix 'ridiculous' Hoxton Park traffic

Hoxton Park resident Luke Baddock says it can take up to 30-minutes to travel the usual five-minute journey for school drop-off in the mornings.
He labelled the traffic at the intersection of First Avenue and Twentieth Avenue as "ridiculous" in a petition he started to fix problem which he says has been ongoing for a "long time".
"Around 8am, the traffic is banked right up," Mr Baddock told the Champion.
"The problem is once you drop your kids off to school, you've got no other option than to come back to the same place. And then you add the people using First Avenue to get to Hoxton Park Road and there is so much traffic.
"With more houses being built in the area, this will make things worse."
In 2018, Liverpool Council received a large volume of complaints from the community regarding this intersection with calls for council to consider the installation of a roundabout.
"An investigation by council concluded it was difficult to safely enter and exit Twentieth Avenue including for buses that utilised this route and a roundabout was identified as a priority to improve road safety," a Liverpool Council spokesperson said.
"The installation of the roundabout was approved through council's Local Traffic Committee noting comprehensive community consultation was undertaken and was installed in August 2021 as part of the 2021/22 financial year program of projects."
Mr Baddock said the roundabout has "only made matters worse".
"People really don't know how to use the roundabout properly and wherever the flow of traffic is, that's the way it goes. The cars just bank up around the roundabout," he said.
"I know living in Sydney you are going to get morning traffic; it's the nature of living in Sydney but I also think you have a situation here that might have possible ways to alleviate the traffic pressure and provide multiple options coming in and out.
"Council needs to look at other options, including opening the end of Twentieth Ave and connecting with Yarato Road or Spire Ct."
The council spokesperson said: "Council will continue to monitor traffic conditions in this area."
Liverpool councillor Nathan Hagarty said with four schools in close proximity, small streets and poor planning, the entire area is "gridlocked" each day.
"Council have tried to improve things with a roundabout, but this has made very little difference," he said.
"Families are leaving home earlier and earlier just to be able to get out of their street. They then need to spend another hour or so getting to work and being slugged with tolls.
"This is another sign of Liverpool being in urgent need of better roads and public transport. Council and the state government need to go back to drawing board."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
