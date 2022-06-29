Punk, politics and the footy: novelist Max Easton on his stunning debut

The Magpie Wing is set in south-west and inner west Sydney, revolving around three characters - siblings Walt and Helen, and Walt's friend Duncan - who grow up in Liverpool in the 1990s and 2000s playing rugby league and barracking for the Western Suburbs Magpies. In young adulthood they move to the inner west, seeking to establish, according to the book's blurb, "new artistic, sexual and political identities". It has been described as a coming of age story, which Easton, again pointing to his lack of formal literature training, doesn't get: "I said to my editor, 'I am so sick of it being called a 'coming of age'." Of his characters, he says: "No one grows. Well they grow, but they don't improve."