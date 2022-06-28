When Liverpool resident Niveadha Laxman was sick in hospital for a month, she was "inspired" to become a nurse after the support she received from the nurses and doctors.
"I decided to give it a shot and enrolled in the Diploma of Nursing," Ms Laxman said.
"Once I started studying nursing, I didn't look back. I love how flexible TAFE NSW is - my teachers were really supportive and gave me the skills and confidence I needed to land a job in the industry."
The 19-year-old asylum seeker fled Sri Lanka with very little belongings at the age of 10.
After originally settling in Melbourne with her aunt and uncle, she moved to Sydney at 17 and dropped out of high school and enrolled at TAFE NSW Wetherill Park. She now works as an assistant in nursing with plans to study at university.
"I'm also planning to apply for an asylum seeker scholarship later this year so I can study a Bachelor of Nursing at university and become a registered nurse. Best of all, the TAFE NSW diploma counts towards the degree so it will only take me two years to complete," said Ms Laxman, who originally decided to enrol in the Certificate IV in International Trading to gain job-ready skills.
"If everything goes well, I'd love to study medicine and become a cardiologist one day. This is just the beginning."
TAFE NSW head teacher of health and nursing Monica Hourmozi said the nationally accredited Diploma of Nursing opens the door for students to become an enrolled nurse.
"...And work in a range of health care settings including acute, aged care, rehabilitation and mental health," Ms Hourmozi said.
"Through a mix of theory and practical coursework, students gain the practical skills they need to pursue a rewarding career in the industry, such as how to care for a person with complex needs and work within a clinical environment. Best of all, the course is helping to meet the growing need for new nurses."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
