School holiday fun guide

Looking for something to do with the kids these school holidays? Liverpool Council has you covered.
"As another school holiday period comes around, our commitment to the hardworking parents of Liverpool remains the same," Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said.
"We recognise that keeping kids entertained during the school holidays can be expensive especially as the cost of living continues to rise.
"Council continues to put on more free activities and more sessions in more places across the Liverpool Local Government Area from Austral to Carnes Hill and Miller to Warwick Farm. This helps ensure that everyone can participate."
Council is offering several outdoor sports and recreation activities from July 5 including:
Liverpool City Library is also offering social games of chess and Dungeons and Dragons, coding challenges and electronics workshops. There's also plenty of kids' activities on the agenda from investigating real fossils to a wax candle-making workshop.
Students are being encouraged to get inspired by history at the Liverpool Regional Museum with its Collingwood Kids program involving games, activities, and a tour of one of Australia's oldest surviving homes.
Students can also take part in council's upcoming celebrations commemorating 150 years of local government in Liverpool with workshops on podcasting and photography.
Council's July school holidays program includes:
Hexagol: Thursday, July 7, Austral Public School Sports Ground, 219 Edmondson Avenue, Austral. Finetune your footwork skills in these unique against-the-clock challenges - all in a giant hexagon.
Lawn Bowls - Rookie Roller Program: Thursday, July 7, Austral Bowling Club, 165 Edmondson Ave, Austral. The Rookie Roller Program aims to allow clubs to introduce bowls to children during the school holiday period
Flappy Parrot Coding Challenge: Wednesday, July 13, Carnes Hill Library, 600 Kurrajong Rd, Carnes Hill. Learn how to build your very own Flappy Parrot Arcade Game in this inclusive technology activity for kids. Event suitable for ages 8 to 11.
Collingwood Kids: Tuesday July 5, 10.30am to noon, Collingwood House, Birkdale Crescent, Liverpool. Children will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history of Collingwood House through activities, games, and a tour. Book here
