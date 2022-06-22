One week left: Dine and Discover vouchers set to expire

Liverpool has $8,382,975 of unclaimed Dine and Discover NSW vouchers with the June 30 deadline just around the corner.

Liverpool makes the list of the top 10 local government areas with the most unclaimed money coming in 10 th place. The Central Coast is first with $13,688,575.

"The vouchers have been an overwhelming success, by getting more customers through doors of businesses and boosting household budgets," Mr Dominello said.

"The program has served its intended purpose by supporting our local hospitality, cultural and entertainment businesses, all of which were hit hard by the pandemic.

"Across the state, almost half a billion dollars has been invested across 16,600 businesses, but there is still money to be redeemed.

"My message to the community is simple - don't miss out. Check to see if you have any vouchers remaining and spend them now.

"Whether you're going to a restaurant with friends, checking out a new movie or taking the kids to a museum, there is money to be saved."

Mr Dominello thanked all the businesses which have participated and the people of NSW for "embracing the program" and supporting local businesses.

More than 5.4 million customers registered for the program, receiving three $25 Dine NSW and three $25 Discover NSW Vouchers.