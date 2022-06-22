New M7 entry point provides alternative route

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said the new entry point to the M7 shared path at Middleton Drive will help "improve liveability" among residents while seamlessly connecting them to surrounding areas.
Opened on June 21, the new entry point - initiated by Liverpool Council - will be integrated into surrounding pedestrian and cycle networks, connecting Middleton Grange to Parramatta in the West, Camden Valley Way in the East, and the M5 Cycleway Network. The Westlink M7 shared path stretches nearly 40 kilometres from Prestons to Baulkham Hills, running alongside the Westlink M7, separated from road traffic.
"Users will benefit from an alternative transport and recreational route, gaining access to employment hubs such as Norwest and Eastern Creek, as well as the Western Sydney Parklands which is home to more than 60 kilometres of tracks and trails," said Mr Mannoun, who acknowledged the ongoing support of Westlink M7.
"Enabling residents to safely access the shared path greatly improves active travel opportunities for the residents of Middleton Grange.
"This is just another example of how council is working hard to respond to the needs of the community now and into the future."
Executive general manager for Westlink M7 Ian Whitfield said: "Westlink M7 was pleased to work with Liverpool City Council to provide a further entry point to the Westlink M7 Shared Path at Middleton Drive."
Council has commenced investigation and design works for a future connection between Middleton Drive and Aviation Road which will also include the design of a new pedestrian and cycling share way bridge, linking the newly finished shared path at Middleton Drive to the M7 shared path.
