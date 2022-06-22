What the budget means for Liverpool

Austral Public School is one of nine public schools that will be modernised to deliver state-of-the art learning environments in the first suite of projects announced through the NSW Government's $5 billion WestInvest funding program.
The 2022-23 NSW budget committed $478.2 million from the $3 billion NSW Government WestInvest grants for the program of works which will renew existing schools and provide additional teaching spaces to improve outcomes and experiences for students.
Treasurer Matt Kean said the funding will deliver "enormous benefits" to students.
"We made school modernisation one of the six key focus areas of WestInvest to ensure students have access to state-of-the-art learning environments to prepare them for an increasingly digital world and give them the best start to life," Mr Kean said.
Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres added: "This program of works will renew existing schools and provide additional teaching spaces to improve outcomes and experiences for students, it's transformative to the way they are taught in contemporary learning environments."
Premier Dominic Perrottet said with this budget, the NSW government sets out a "transformational roadmap" for the decade ahead.
The budget includes an expansion of parental leave for government workers, a $150 back-to-school voucher per child, with subsidies available for pre-school fees and other cost-of-living measures, such as toll rebates, free solar and energy-efficient appliance upgrades.
The centrepiece is a plan to spend up to $5 billion over the next decade to address "childcare deserts" and help women return to work.
Liverpool is set to benefit from significant investments across a range of services in the 2022-23 NSW budget. These include:
Macquarie Fields MP Anoulack Chanthivong welcomed funding for the construction of Edmondson Park primary and high schools but said it was long overdue. The primary school is due to open its doors in 2023.
"I've long been running a community campaign for a primary and high school in Edmondson Park. Under this Liberal Government, infrastructure has failed to keep pace with growth," he said.
"Parents moved to Edmondson Park years ago and are frustrated that their children will miss out on the new primary school and are still waiting for a high school. It's simply not good enough."
Mr Chanthivong said he would be calling on planning for the high school to be fast-tracked so construction can start as a matter of priority.
"Families have waited too long for local schools to be delivered and our children deserve better," he said. "The time to deliver local schools for local children is now."
Mr Chanthivong said it is "unacceptable" that there was no funding for an accessibility upgrade at Macquarie Fields Station.
"I've been fighting for a lift at Macquarie Fields Station since first elected in 2015 and I won't give up," he said.
