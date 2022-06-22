What the budget means for Liverpool

$1.2 billion over four years (including $205.6 million in 2022-23) towards the M12 Motorway to support the Western Sydney International Airport.



$126.8 million in 2022-23 (as part of a $740.0 million project) for the Liverpool Health and Academic Precinct.



$9.5 million in 2022-23 ($78.3 million over 10 years) to improve pathways and park facilities at the Western Sydney Parklands.



$26.6 million in 2022-23 towards the continuation of the Western Parkland City Liveability Program, which provides vital community infrastructure and public spaces across eight City Deal council areas.



$113.9 million in 2022-23 towards the continuation of Stage 1 Enabling Works to establish, remediate and allow site access to the new Bradfield City Centre



$39.0 million in 2022-23 to continue the establishment of Bradfield's first high-tech building which will house shared-use equipment for research institutions and industry to collaborate.

$10 million in 2022-23 ($261.9 million over 10 years) towards the establishment of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility at the heart of Bradfield City Centre. This ensures that Western Sydney will continue to be the heart of Australia's high-tech manufacturing capability.



More than $21.4 million for Fire and Rescue NSW infrastructure to improve community safety and emergency services across the State, including investments in Busby Fire Station.



A $77.5 million commitment to immediately start work on a business case for Stage 2 of the Sydney Metro - Western Sydney Airport project. This extension will connect Western Sydney Aerotropolis to Glenfield, via Leppington.

