What the budget means for Liverpool

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 22 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:00am
Austral Public School. Picture: Chris Lane

Austral Public School is one of nine public schools that will be modernised to deliver state-of-the art learning environments in the first suite of projects announced through the NSW Government's $5 billion WestInvest funding program.

