Liverpool Council celebrates 150th anniversary

By Chris Boulous
June 22 2022 - 12:00am
Unearthing a time capsule buried in 1972, a special film screening of Peter Weir's famous documentary Whatever Happened to Green Valley? and a historic timeline display at Liverpool City Library are just some of things planned to mark 150 years of local government for Liverpool.

