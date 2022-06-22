Liverpool Council celebrates 150th anniversary

Unearthing a time capsule buried in 1972, a special film screening of Peter Weir's famous documentary Whatever Happened to Green Valley? and a historic timeline display at Liverpool City Library are just some of things planned to mark 150 years of local government for Liverpool.
On June 27, 1872, following a petition by residents, the Liverpool area was styled the "Municipal District of Liverpool" by NSW Governor Sir Hercules Robinson and Liverpool Council was formed.
Advertisement
In September 1872 Liverpool Council elected its first mayor, Captain Richard Sadleir and aldermen (now referred to as councillors). The Liverpool suburb of Sadleir, part of the Green Valley Housing Estate, was named after the first Mayor.
Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said the Liverpool region has a "fascinating history" including 40,000 plus years of First Nations heritage, the founding of the town of Liverpool in 1810 by Governor Lachlan Macquarie and the granting of city status to Liverpool in 1960.
"Our area has rich First Nations, colonial and migrant heritage, and Liverpool is considered one of the oldest towns founded in Australia," he said.
"Marking 150 years since the formation of Liverpool Council is important in acknowledging the progress and achievements of our area and its people."
Since being granted municipality status in 1872 the population of the Liverpool area has grown from around 1700 to almost 250,000 people in 2022.
To mark the 150 years milestone, special commemorative publication -The City of Liverpool Gazette - will be published to coincide with the anniversary and feature contributions from several historical societies about the significant events and achievements of the Liverpool area.
School children are also participating in the 150th celebrations through a range of engaging, digital-focused workshops run by Liverpool Library asking the question: Where are we now and where are we going? Students will also build a new digital time capsule: Kids voices for the future.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.