Firefighters rescue trapped horse in the Len Waters Estate

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters were saddled with the responsibility of rescuing a horse in the Len Waters Estate on Monday morning.
Shortly before 8am, the horse fell into a six-feet deep truck washing pit in a small industrial estate on Cowpasture Road. FRNSW crews from Bonnyrigg Heights were assisted by vet and trainers, as they worked out a plan to free it.
Advertisement
Technical rescue firefighters moved quickly to build a ramp using material normally carried on their specialist vehicles. This allowed for the animal to be carefully led out of the pit.
FRNSW understands the horse is now in a 'stable' condition.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.