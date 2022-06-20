Our local history on show

Some of the the highlights include: the Kevin Napier Collection (Kevin was the centenary mayor in 1972 and many documents and photos of the era will be on display), photo collages from 1893, 1926 and 1936 which rarely see the light of the day and feature mayor, aldermen and key council staff and profiles of the lives of some of the significant mayors, aldermen and councilors that have served since 1872.

