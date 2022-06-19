Liverpool City Champion

Madeline crowned Miss Teen Galaxy Australia

By Chris Boulous
Updated June 20 2022 - 12:17pm, first published June 19 2022 - 10:30pm
Chipping Norton resident Madeline Safar said it felt like a "dream" to be crowned Miss Teen Galaxy Australia 2022 recently. The 17-year-old, who was a finalist in 2020, will now travel to Texas in August to represent Australia.

