Madeline crowned Miss Teen Galaxy Australia

Chipping Norton resident Madeline Safar said it felt like a "dream" to be crowned Miss Teen Galaxy Australia 2022 recently. The 17-year-old, who was a finalist in 2020, will now travel to Texas in August to represent Australia.
"When that crown was placed on my head I had no words, just the feeling of excitement," she said. "The week had been an amazing experience with the emphasis on making new memories with lifelong friends, and becoming the best version of ourselves.
Advertisement
"I feel so grateful that I'm able to represent not only my local community but also my beautiful country to show how hard work, dedication, and commitment can lead to you achieving your goals and dreams."
In the lead-up to the event, Madeline will continue her work within the community with a focus on encouraging other teenagers to become more confident within themselves and doing what she can to help those who are less fortunate.
"This is one of my favorite parts of my title because I'm able to go out into the community and talk to them about everything to do with pageants," she said. "I've focused on healthy eating and exercise for not only improving my physical appearance but also getting mentally ready. Overall I am so excited to compete for the international title and make lifelong memories."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.