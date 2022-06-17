Two men charged following alleged aggravated sexual assault

Two men have been charged following an investigation into an alleged aggravated sexual assault in south-west Sydney earlier this year.
In April 2022, detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Campsie Police Area Command commenced a joint investigation under Strike Force Herb following reports a 22-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a residence in Belmore on Saturday, April 16.
The woman had arranged to meet a man she had been communicating with via an online dating application, when it's alleged a further four men attended the premises and she was sexually assaulted.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators executed four simultaneous search warrants at homes in Ashcroft, Fairfield West and Busby about 6am on Friday, June 17.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the Ashcroft home and taken to Liverpool Police Station.
He has been charged with six counts of aggravated sex assault offender in company with other person/s. He was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court later today.
A 19-year-old man attended Granville Police Station earlier this morning, where he was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sex assault offender in company with other person/s.
He has been granted conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Thursday, July 7. Investigations under Strike Force Herb are continuing.
