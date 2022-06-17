'I love the club': Jarrod Carluccio re-signs with the Wanderers

Former Cecil Hill High School student Jarrod Carluccio is staying in red and black.
The 21-year-old has re-signed with the Western Sydney Wanderers FC for two seasons after breaking into the A-League team under new head coach Mark Rudan at the back end of the season
Advertisement
Carluccio, who scored his first A-League Men's goal in the final game of the season against Macarthur FC, has been part of the Wanderers system since its inception in 2015 when he signed on as a 15-year-old.
"My journey started here coming in when the Academy was founded. I came in as a 15-year-old and took each step from there. A few years ago, I signed my first scholarship deal with the Wanderers and now we're here," said Carluccio, who is nicknamed Doggie.
"I wanted to stay here and this has been my club going on seven years. I love the club, I love the direction we are going in and I am happy to be here with the boss and the staff wanting me here.
"I'm from western Sydney, I grew up in the Liverpool and Fairfield area. I was born and bred here, I'm so proud to be here.
"From having a season to where I didn't see the pitch at all, to then getting consistent minutes and a chance under the new boss [Mark Rudan ], I think that was the point where I was like I've come through a really tough time mentally and I've gotten through that emotional rollercoaster now I get to see the other side.
"I think that made me want to do more and everything I can do to stay, to continue to elevate my game at the Wanderers."
After making his club debut against English Premier League giants Leeds United in 2009, Carluccio has been in and out of the side and has captained the Wanderers National Premier League first grade side.
He also spent time coaching Kemps Creek United and is the current coach of the Western Rage.
Carluccio started playing with Liverpool Olympic when he was four.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.