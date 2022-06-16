A live theatre production by the Treehouse Theatre featuring 30 new stories of the refugee experience is one of the highlights of Liverpool Council's Refugee Week program.
The Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (CPAC) is hosting the Treehouse Theatre's latest production I Was There on June 23 and 24. The program, co-founded by Catherine Maguire-Donvito, Ruth Hartcher-O'Brien and George Rosier, facilitates trauma recovery among young refugees and educates the Australian public on the reality of the refugee experience.
Council's Refugee Week (June 19 to 25) program launches on Sunday, June 19 (noon to 4pm) with Almuntada, a Refugee Week festival at CPAC in partnership with the Iraqi Australian University Graduates Forum. The festival will feature arts and crafts, storytelling, and music and folklore dancing.
There will also be an event in Macquarie Mall on Thursday, June 23 (10am to 1.30pm) featuring information stalls by refugee and migrant service providers, art displays by refugee artists, short film screenings and a community art mural.
Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said Refugee Week is a time to recognise the stories of "courage, resilience and overcoming immense odds" that contribute to the collective story of Liverpool.
"We also recognise that through the power of storytelling healing can happen as we realise our intrinsic interconnectedness as individuals," said Mr Mannoun, who added Liverpool has been a Refugee Welcome Zone since 2014 and a member of the RWZ Leadership Group since 2020.
"As a Refugee Welcome Zone, the City of Liverpool is committed to upholding the rights of refugees, demonstrating compassion for their experiences, and celebrating and promoting diversity in the community. Shining a light on the refugee experience is one way we're bringing this commitment to life, and I encourage everyone to get involved in the activities and festivals throughout the week."
