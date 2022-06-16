Liverpool City Champion

Changed traffic conditions on Heathcote Road

June 16 2022 - 12:45am
During the closures of Heathcote Road, a detour that is suitable for freight and B-double trucks up to 26 metres long will be in place via the Princes Highway at Kirrawee and the Bangor Bypass.

Motorists are advised of road closures on Heathcote Road at Engadine from this weekend to enable work to continue on the upgrade of the bridge over the Woronora River.

