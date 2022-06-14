Liverpool City Champion

Ally Steen is the new NSW SES Unit Commander for Liverpool

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 14 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leader: Ally Steen is the new SES Commander for Liverpool. Picture: Simon Bennett

Ally Steen saw a story in the local newspaper about trying to recruit new members for the Liverpool State Emergency Service. That was in 2012.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.