Ally Steen saw a story in the local newspaper about trying to recruit new members for the Liverpool State Emergency Service. That was in 2012.
10 years later and the former Wattle Grove resident is now the new NSW SES Unit Commander for Liverpool.
"I went along to the information night and ended up joining and ending up staying," she told the Champion.
"You get to do things you don't get to do in other places; like use a chainsaw, climb on people' roofs and drive boats. Every day is different; every job is different and you get to meet new people."
The new commander, who is a paramedic in her day job, is part of the 60-person volunteer SES team at Liverpool. It has been a busy start to 2022 for the unit with three significant floods on the Georges River in the space of a four-week period in March/April.
"The 2020 flood was bigger, but the fact there were three floods back-to-back made it very busy. We were working with the RFS, police, flood rescue technicians from South Australia and surf lifesaving to manage the flooding," she said.
"Our advise to the community is to pay attention to the messages we put out on social media including never drive, walk or play in floodwater. Ahead of the storm season it also a good time to clean out the gutters, trim overhanging branches and check the roof for broken tiles."
The former NSW SES Young Volunteer of the Year said she enjoys the "challenge" of the SES and has benefited from the nationally recognised training. Her role has changed over the years and when the weather turns is focused on planning the unit's response and getting teams to the right areas.
Ms Steen replaces outgoing commander James Heffernan who will continue as a volunteer.
