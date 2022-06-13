Liverpool City Champion

Investigations continue into suspected road rage incident

Updated June 13 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have released images and are appealing for public assistance to identify four people who may be able to assist with inquiries into a suspected road rage incident at Liverpool in April, during which a firearm was produced.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.