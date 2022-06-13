Investigations continue into suspected road rage incident

Police have released images and are appealing for public assistance to identify four people who may be able to assist with inquiries into a suspected road rage incident at Liverpool in April, during which a firearm was produced.
Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command were contacted after reports of an altercation near the intersection of Mill Road and Charles Street, Liverpool, just before 3pm on Sunday, April 17.
Police were told a white Toyota Corolla and a grey Suzuki Baleno were stopped in the street and the occupants - three men and a woman - were fighting.
It was also reported that the male passenger of the Toyota produced a firearm before he was disarmed by the driver and passenger of the Suzuki, who took the firearm and returned to their car.
The Suzuki was last seen travelling along Charles Street before turning right onto Atkinson Street, while the Toyota was last seen travelling along Charles Street towards Short Street.
A passer-by reported the incident to police and an investigation was subsequently launched by Liverpool City detectives under Strike Force Warrawillan.
Their inquiries revealed the Suzuki was a hire vehicle and it has since been seized after being located unattended in the car park of a hotel on Hoxton Park Road, Prestons, about 6pm the same day.
As investigations into the incident continue, strike force investigators have released images of four people, who were seen in the area at the time of the incident and may have information relevant to police inquiries.
The first man depicted is described as having a partly shaved head and is wearing a blue basketball singlet, dark pants and light-coloured sneakers.
The second man depicted is described as wearing a yellow-coloured t-shirt with light pants and black sneakers.
The third man depicted is described as wearing a white hooded jumper with shorts and white shoes.
The woman depicted is described as having long brown hair and is wearing a light-coloured jumper, white long pants and white sneakers.
