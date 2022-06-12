Chipping Norton resident David McCredie said it is "incredibly humbling" to be made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.
The Australian British Chamber of Commerce chief executive was recognised for significant service to Australia-United Kingdom business and trade relations.
Advertisement
It completes a rare awards double for Mr McCredie who was appointed as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the UK Queen's Birthday Honours in 2020, for services to International Trade and the UK/Australia relationship.
"I've got a unique role; I work equally with the Australian and UK communities on doing business with each other," he said.
"We are a not-for-profit entity, independent of government, funded by our members and look for opportunities to support our members in trade and investment between the two countries and helping them to do business."
Mr McCredie, who previously worked with Cricket NSW, has helped develop the Australian British Infrastructure Catalyst and the Australian Health Catalyst to facilitate and promote the exchange of ideas and experience between the two countries who "understand each other intrinsically."
He said the Australia-Britain Free Trade Agreement will be a "massive paradigm shift" in the Australia/UK relationship.
"The opportunities are just staggering," said Mr McCredie, who said he enjoys the "breadth" of his role.
"There are a lot organisations that are looking for ways to improve and looking for new opportunities - whether that is to sell products and services - and some of those opportunities for Australian businesses are local, but some of them might be in the UK. To help British companies come and invest here in Australia is fantastic."
The 992-person Queen's Birthday Honours List recognises people from a wide range of fields.
"Recipients share some common traits - including selflessness, excellence and a commitment to service," Governor-General David Hurley said.
"They're from different backgrounds, their stories are each unique, and each has served in different ways ... this diversity is a strength and each has impacted their community and made it better.
"Collectively the recipients, whose achievements span community service, science and research, industry, sport, the arts and more, represent the very best of Australia."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.