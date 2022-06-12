Liverpool City Champion

David McCredie made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list

Updated June 12 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 9:30pm
Recognised: David McCredie. Picture: Simon Bennett

Chipping Norton resident David McCredie said it is "incredibly humbling" to be made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

