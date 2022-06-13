Milo returns after five years

If you needed an advertisement about the benefits of microchipping your cat - this is it.
When a Warwick Farm resident took part in council's free cat desexing program for their four cats, they said they were caring for an extra cat for the past eight months and no longer wanted to.
When rangers scanned that cat, they discovered it was microchipped and it was returned to Wafa and Maha Najjarin in Liverpool after more than five years.
The owners were "extremely thrilled" to have Milo home and when he was returned he ran to the room that he always used to hang out in and jumped on the bed like he never left. Milo is getting spoilt on his return home.
It's a timely reminder that council offers residents free microchipping for dogs and cats. Permanent identification (microchipping) of dogs and cats can occur from 12 weeks of age and is vital in ensuring your pet can be returned back to you if they ever go missing.
Residents are remined to update their pet's microchip within 14 days if your phone number or address changes by visiting petregistry.nsw.gov.au or contact council.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
