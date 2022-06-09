'Environmental champions': Next generation benefit from grants

Several south-west Sydney schools and early learning centres will receive $1000 as recipients of a 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant.
The grants, provided by Woolworths and Landcare Australia, will allow recipients to develop projects focusing on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices or enhancing native habitats.
The schools in Fairfield and Liverpool to benefit from grants in the fourth round of funding are:
Woolworths State Manager, Michael Mackenzie said they were committed to helping communities grow their sustainable practices for a "better, greener tomorrow."
"Enabling our schools to create practical hands-on teaching activities and programs through our grants is just one way we are helping to drive long lasting sustainable education," he said.
"With 1.3 billion tonnes of all food produced each year being lost or wasted, it is more important than ever that schools have access to fund the materials, installation and construction required to develop these types of programs."
So far more than $1 million has been awarded to more than 1054 primary schools and early learning centres across Australia as part of the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program.
Landcare Australia chief executive Dr Shane Norrish said: "The core goal of programs like the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants is to educate students on how to care for their environment. The grant will play a vital role in helping students grow their skills and become the next generation of environmental champions."
