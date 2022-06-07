Inaugural winter cricket season is a success

The inaugural Fairfield Liverpool Cricket Association (FLCA) T20 Junior Winter Cricket season has been run and won with the presentation held at Liverpool Catholic Club recently.
The four-week tournament was payed at Amalfi Park and Brownes Farm Reserve in response to the summer of cricket being virtually washed out.
Awards and shields were presented to the winners by guests and executive members of the association which included: Werriwa MP Anne Stanley, Craig McLean (Cricket NSW), Naeem Haq (MC), Syed Atif Faheem (Shahid Afridi foundation), Liverpool councilor Nathan Hagarty, Peter Moore (president and secretary FLCA), Iqtidar Abdi and Syed Jafar (Xpansion Technology CEO), Abbas Alvi (ICSOA president) and Mohamed Ali and Pavan Sharma (Summit Care Liverpool).
The tournament was organised by Sharjeel Siddiqui alongside executive members of the FLCA Salim Khatri, Kashif Khan and Nadeem Ahmed (Hoxton Park Tiger) and Kurnal Modi (Western Sydney Cricket Association).
