Liverpool City Champion

Digital defender: Ashavali ready to catch scammers

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 7 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the case: Ashavali Lal. Picture: Dinil Jayasekara, Western Sydney University.

Ever since Liverpool resident Ashavali Lal was young, she wanted to be a detective.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.