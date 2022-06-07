Digital defender: Ashavali ready to catch scammers

Ever since Liverpool resident Ashavali Lal was young, she wanted to be a detective.
"...And that has stuck with me, even to this day," said Ms Lal, who is a new generation digital defender at Western Sydney University's newly launched Centre for Cybersecurity Aid and Community Engagement (Western CACE).
"Pursuing a career in cyber security was a smart, future proof move, as a lot of forensics work is now done online with new forensic capabilities and rapid growth of technology."
Ms Lal, who is in her third year of her Bachelor of Cyber Security and Behaviour degree, sub-majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice, has trained in cybersecurity incident response and recently assisted in the development of new materials and handbooks for the new centre.
The centre provides free services to help small businesses respond to cybersecurity incidents like data breaches, ransomware, email compromise, phishing and payment fraud and implement appropriate security controls.
The Western CACE also helps businesses upskill and prepare for future threats by harnessing the very latest skills, technology and cybercrime psychology through the centre's resources and training programs.
For Ms Lal, she aspires to work in cyber-crime investigations, seeking justice for vulnerable victims and is passionate about digital forensics. She is one of more than 80 students working at Western CACE alongside government, industry and certification partners.
"A friend of mine had found that money was being stolen out of their account and being used on items that they didn't buy. I advised them to change their passwords immediately and reported it to the police who were able to trace and catch the hacker responsible," said the 21-year-old, who won the Western Sydney University 2020 Hackathon event with her teammates.
"There's been a recent influx of money recovery scams, where scammers will target recent victims of crime. They will pose as law firms, or fraud taskforces and other trusted organisations to victims that were recently scammed.
"The scammers will ask these victims to fill in fake paperwork to obtain sensitive personal data or trick them into giving them access to their devices. It's important to always use multi-factor authentication on all your devices, including your phone."
The new centre - the first-of-its-kind in the world to be embedded in a university - is based at Western Sydney University's Parramatta City campus and is led by the University in partnership with leading NSW cybersecurity businesses Emergence, Gridware, DCEncompass and Secolve, as well as the NSW Cybersecurity Innovation Node.
Western CACE Director Professor Alana Maurushat said cybersecurity attacks can be "very stressful" to an organisation resulting in significant economic, emotional and even physical harm.
"We know cybercrime is becoming increasingly sophisticated - we have seen incidences increase dramatically over the last two years of the pandemic due to the rapid rise in online interactions and remote working and learning," Professor Maurushat said
"Tackling cybercrime needs to be a high priority for every business, whether large or small. Our centre is particularly aimed at helping small businesses in western Sydney and across NSW bolster their cybersecurity defences and give them the tools to recognise cyber threats, as well as the advice and support to help them build capacity and resilience in their organisation against future cybercrime."
