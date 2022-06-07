Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said it's evident to anyone driving through Prestons, Moorebank and other large industrial parks in the area that Liverpool has assumed its place as a "major manufacturing hub" in south-west Sydney.
"Council is passionate about supporting local manufacturing," said Mr Mannoun, when announcing council has joined the Australian Made Campaign as a campaign supporter.
"Liverpool boasts a varied portfolio of industry including components and equipment manufacturing, food manufacturing and related distribution/packaging, construction related manufacturing as well as newly emerging health equipment and technology related manufacturing."
Mr Mannoun said the partnership with the Australian Made Campaign is a "great opportunity" for local businesses to get on board with Australia's most recognised and trusted country of origin brand.
"The iconic gold and green kangaroo triangle - and we are delighted to be a part of it," he said.
"The power of the Australian Made logo is immense - not only does lit demonstrate support for our local industry and its workers but it gives the assurance of quality that comes with locally-made products."
Austral based manufacturer Multiquip is one of the 37 licensees already using the Australian Made Logo it in Liverpool LGA and displays the Australian Made Logo on the company's egg incubators and truck mudguard mounting chassis pipes for local and overseas clients.
"We have been a family operated business for over 40 years and are proud to be associated with a strong, trusted brand," General Manager Jason Mikosic said.
Australian Made Campaign chief executive Ben Lazzaro said they were "thrilled" to partner with Liverpool.
"The city has chosen to leverage the power of the Australian Made logo to actively demonstrate its support for local industry," Mr Lazzaro said.
"Every time you buy an Australian Made-branded product you're not just helping that business, but all the businesses across the supply chain, and most importantly, the local people that they employ.
"As Australia's only registered country of origin certification trademark, the logo is the true mark of Aussie authenticity and is central to the domestic and export strategies of many Liverpool businesses."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
