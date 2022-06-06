Liverpool City Champion

Council's 2022 Order of Liverpool Award nominations open

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2021 Companion of the Order of Liverpool award recipient: Adam Washbourne.

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said the Order of Liverpool Awards are the perfect opportunity to give someone the recognition they deserve among their peers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.