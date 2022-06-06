Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said the Order of Liverpool Awards are the perfect opportunity to give someone the recognition they deserve among their peers.
Nominations are now open for the awards which recognise unsung heroes whose contributions have had a measurable and positive impact on Liverpool.
There are three categories of awards a nominee may be eligible for:
The awards are presented annually to local citizens on the founding date of Liverpool, November 7 and celebrate voluntary contributions from local people in one or more categories including civic, community, recreation and sports and commerce and industry.
"Behind these awards is the understanding that even the smallest deeds can have big rippling effects throughout our community," Mr Mannoun said.
"Previous recipients of these awards have done everything from tackling bullying in our schools and improving access and equity for our refugees to supporting our community's youth and helping conserve our natural environment.
"If you know someone striving to make the Liverpool community an even better place, we want to hear about them - whether they're a relative, a colleague or a part of your religious or sporting group.
"While there isn't a more fitting time to acknowledge these local forces for good than on the date Liverpool was founded, these awards take on an even added significance as we celebrate 150 years of local government in Liverpool this year."
