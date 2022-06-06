Liverpool City Champion

Greyhounds to give life in aged care homes

By Melissa Meehan
June 6 2022 - 9:51pm
In an Australian first, aged care residents will interact with greyhounds to boost quality of life.

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but an Australian first pilot program bringing together rescued greyhounds and aged care residents hopes to prove them wrong.

