Appeal to locate car as critical incident investigation continues

Officers were called to the M5 at Moorebank shortly after 3.35am on Sunday, June 5 responding to reports from motorists that a man was walking in the middle westbound lane of the motorway.



Police from Liverpool City Police Area Command attended and, about 3.50am, found a 41-year-old man near the Moorebank Avenue off-ramp moving between westbound and eastbound lanes.



While attempting to take him into custody a struggle ensued, with one officer deploying OC spray to effect the arrest.



A short time later, the man lost consciousness and NSW Ambulance paramedics were called; they took him to Liverpool Hospital, however, he was unable to be revived.