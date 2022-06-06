Appeal to locate car as critical incident investigation continues

Police investigating a critical incident in Moorebank on Sunday are appealing for public assistance to locate a car and trace the movements of a man prior to the incident.
Officers were called to the M5 at Moorebank shortly after 3.35am on Sunday, June 5 responding to reports from motorists that a man was walking in the middle westbound lane of the motorway.
Police from Liverpool City Police Area Command attended and, about 3.50am, found a 41-year-old man near the Moorebank Avenue off-ramp moving between westbound and eastbound lanes.
While attempting to take him into custody a struggle ensued, with one officer deploying OC spray to effect the arrest.
A short time later, the man lost consciousness and NSW Ambulance paramedics were called; they took him to Liverpool Hospital, however, he was unable to be revived.
As the critical incident investigation continues, police are appealing for assistance to locate the mans vehicle and to trace his movements in the lead up to the incident.
Police have been told the 41-year-old left a family members home at Shell Cove about 3pm on Saturday, June 4 in a silver Mazda2 sedan, NSW registration AO 11 EF.
Detectives are keen to trace the mans whereabouts and actions between leaving the Shell Cove home until he was reported walking along the westbound lanes of the M5 at Moorebank shortly after 3.30am on Sunday, June 5.
At the time the man was shirtless, wearing only blue shorts and joggers.
Police have released a description of the man in the hope that someone may recognise him and assist investigators in tracing his movements prior to him arriving at Moorebank this morning.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall, with a medium build, about 85kg, and clean shaven. He is bald but has a large tattoo on his head. The mans vehicle has not been located.
Police are hoping anyone who may have seen a man matching this description, or who may have seen the Mazda2 to contact Liverpool Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Detectives are also asking for anyone with dashcam activated who travelled on the M5 in the vicinity of the Moorebank off-ramp, between 1.30am and 4am, to contact Crime Stoppers.
