Liverpool City Champion

Appeal to locate car as critical incident investigation continues

Updated June 6 2022 - 3:11am, first published 3:07am
Police investigating a critical incident in Moorebank on Sunday are appealing for public assistance to locate a car and trace the movements of a man prior to the incident.

