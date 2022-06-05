Digital literacy course is 'very useful' for refugess

Refugee Rafid Al-Qesmousa said he is looking forward to sharing the skills he learnt in Settlement Services International's (SSI)10-week digital literacy course for mature-aged refugees with others in the community.
SSI, with support from Settlement Engagement and Transition Support Program providers and NSW public libraries, provided the course to increase digital independence, English language proficiency and access to online services.
More than 150 refugees over 35 have competed the course so far with a graduation ceremony held at Liverpool Library on Friday for south-west residents.
"I improved my skills while attending the sessions and found them very useful. My confidence increased, which has helped me support everyone in the class and some from my community," said Mr Al-Qesmousa, who was one of 20 digital champions selected to upskill community members and educate and mentor their families and friends.
"It was a nice surprise and privilege to be nominated as a champion, and I'm looking forward to helping others who need extra support."
SSI general manager of newcomers, settlement and integration, Yamamah Agha, said accessing digital platforms was an increasing concern for mature-aged refugees. The digital literacy course was co-designed with mature-aged refugees to identify gaps and determine what topics needed to be covered.
"With online application to mainstream services increasingly encouraged and physical branches closing, online access is often the only option with critical services such as banks and government departments, and this impacts many refugees SSI supports," she said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this digital divide and further impacted mature-aged new arrivals committed to English language learning and further education.
"Feedback from mature-aged refugees included difficulty engaging with learning materials online. That caused withdrawals from learning altogether, with many waiting until face-to-face classes returned."
