Digital literacy course is 'very useful' for refugess

By Chris Boulous
June 5 2022 - 11:00pm
Digital independence: Rafid Al-Qesmousa and Samar Aleid completed a digital literacy course through SSI. Picture: Simon Bennett

Refugee Rafid Al-Qesmousa said he is looking forward to sharing the skills he learnt in Settlement Services International's (SSI)10-week digital literacy course for mature-aged refugees with others in the community.

