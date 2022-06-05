The Whitlam Leisure Centre hosted national taekwondo selections on Saturday for next month's Cadet World Championships and Junior World Championships in Bulgaria.
Athletes from 32 clubs around the country competed for a division place and the opportunity to represent Australia with 63 cadets and 85 juniors fighting for a spot in one of the 38 divisions on offer across the two events.
Athletes who placed first in their nominated division and meet all the necessary criteria will be eligible for selection for the applicable national team.
Australian Taekwondo's chief executive Heather Garrick said there is "no greater honour" than to represent your country and wear the green and gold, no matter your age.
"These young athletes are our future Olympians and many will be at selection age by the time the Brisbane Olympics in 2032 come around," she said.
"Taekwondo is unique because kids can become involved from as young as three. Some Junior and Cadet athletes have significant experience behind them by their early teens. As a parent, there is no greater enjoyment than to watch your child succeed in something they love and taekwondo offers many representative opportunities."
