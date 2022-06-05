Liverpool City Champion
Photos

Whitlam Leisure Centre hosts next generation of taekwondo stars

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 6 2022 - 12:15am, first published June 5 2022 - 9:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Whitlam Leisure Centre hosted national taekwondo selections on Saturday for next month's Cadet World Championships and Junior World Championships in Bulgaria.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.