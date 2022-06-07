Honouring unsung heroes Advertising Feature

PROUD MOMENT: Well-known MC Joseph Cartisano was one of the recipients of last year's Order of Liverpool Awards for his work in the community.

These awards take on an added significance as we celebrate 150 years of local government - Mayor Ned Mannoun

Mayor of Liverpool Ned Mannoun has encouraged members of the Liverpool community to submit their nominations for the 2022 Order of Liverpool Awards.

The awards aim to recognise those unsung heroes whose contributions have had a measurable, positive impact on the City of Liverpool.

Presented annually to local citizens on the founding date of Liverpool - November 7 - the awards celebrate voluntary contributions from local people in one or more categories including civic, community, recreation and sports as well as commerce and industry.

As one of the Liverpool community's highest honours, Mayor Mannoun said this was an opportunity to give someone the recognition they deserve among their peers.

"Behind these awards is the understanding that even the smallest deeds can have big rippling effects throughout our community," Mayor Mannoun said.

"Previous recipients of these awards have done everything from tackling bullying in our schools and improving access and equity for our refugees, to supporting our community's youth and helping conserve our natural environment.

"If you know someone striving to make the Liverpool community an even better place, we want to hear about them - whether they're a relative, a colleague or a part of your religious or sporting group." Liverpool City Council are accepting submissions for the Order of Liverpool Awards until Friday, June 24. Depending on their length of service to the community, there are three categories of awards for which a nominee may be eligible.

The Companion of the Order of Liverpool is the most prestigious of the awards reflecting more than 15 years of voluntary service, followed by the Officer of the Order of Liverpool (more than 10 years) and the Member of the Order of Liverpool (five years or more).

"While there isn't a more fitting time to acknowledge these local forces for good than on the date Liverpool was founded, these awards take on an added significance as we celebrate 150 years of local government in Liverpool this year," Mayor Mannoun said.