Don't blow it: Police operation targets drink and drug driving

Liverpool City Highway Patrol Sector Acting Sergeant Cameron Turner has a message for Liverpool and Fairfield drivers: "Don't drink or use drugs and drive".
In response to an increased number of impaired driving related offences and collisions in Liverpool and Fairfield, the command ran Operation Fume on May 27 and 28 targeting drink and drug driving offences.
The high-visibility police operation targeted main arterial roads, back streets and licensed premises and consisted of both stationary and mobile testing.
The operation included:
"We have identified that drink and drug driving offences have increased across the Fairfield and Liverpool areas and in response to that we ran Operation Fume," Acting Sergeant Turner said.
"Given the results and the emerging issue of offences being detected and collisions it will be ongoing.
"The risks involved with drink and drug driving are huge and it can have big effects on families and the community." Some of the incidents during Operation Fume included:
