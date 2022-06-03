Don't blow it: Police operation targets drink and drug driving

At 12:30am on May 28, a 21-year-old learner male driver, who was driving unaccompanied at the time, collided with a parked car on Nelson Street. Police breath tested the driver which allegedly returned a positive result. He was also found to be in possession of cannabis. The driver underwent a breath analysis returning a reading of 0.124. He underwent an oral fluid drug test which returned a positive result to cannabis. The driver was charged with a range of offences and his licence was suspended.