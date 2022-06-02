Liverpool City Champion

Fee-free training: Government's plan to 'turbocharge' skills-led recovery

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 3 2022 - 1:51am, first published June 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens and Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons at TAFE NSW Miller on Thursday. Picture: Simon Bennett

Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens said there has "never been a better time" to get the skills you need to unlock a first job, a new job or a better job

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.