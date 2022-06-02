Fee-free training: Government's plan to 'turbocharge' skills-led recovery

Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens said there has "never been a better time" to get the skills you need to unlock a first job, a new job or a better job
Mr Henskens and Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons were at TAFE NSW Miller on Thursday to announce an additional 70,000 people will receive fee-free training as part of the state government's skills-led recovery and help more people get the skills they need for the jobs they want.
The new investment in fee-free training is on top of 100,000 fee-free apprenticeships and 70,000 fee-free traineeships already being delivered by the state government.
The announcement comes ahead of the 2022-23 NSW Budget which is investing $82.7 million over four years to continue accelerating the skills boom.
"As part of our skills-led recovery, we have seen an enormous surge in the number of people commencing apprenticeships and traineeships in NSW and this budget will turbocharge the take-up of training right across the state," Mr Henskens said.
"This budget cements the golden era for skills and training in NSW."
Ms Gibbons said the program has already benefitted the local area with 26,000 apprenticeships and trainees having commenced in south-west Sydney since 2019.
"This funding will provide opportunities to people, help them upskill or reskill, and it will support the state's economy," she said.
Treasurer Matt Kean said the investment will deliver tens of thousands of new apprentices, trainees and full qualifications to help people get skilled for in demand jobs such as builders, hairdressers, carpenters, chefs, electricians and in the critical early childhood, aged care and disability care sectors.
There was a 77 per cent increase in the number of people commencing apprenticeships and traineeships in the 12 months to September 2021 and a 91 per cent increase in the number of women commencing apprenticeships and traineeships during the same period.
"The NSW Government's strong economic management means we can deliver fee-free training which is helping people boost their budget and ensure a brighter future for them and their family," Mr Kean said.
Apprentice Employment Network NSW and ACT executive officer Jason Sultana said the announcement will remove the "financial barriers" for young people to move into trade apprenticeships.
