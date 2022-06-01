Police appeal for information after motorcyclist injured in fail to stop crash

Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was seriously injured following a crash at Liverpool on Wednesday, June 1.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Pirie and Speed Streets, just after 5.15pm, after reports a motorcycle and car collided.
The Honda motorcycle fell, trapping the rider - a 24-year-old man - underneath.
He sustained serious leg injuries and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital to undergo surgery.
The vehicle, described as an unidentified champagne/gold coloured vehicle failed to stop and was last seen travelling east along Pirie Street towards the Liverpool CBD.
Specialist officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit attended and examined the scene.
