Liverpool City Champion

Police appeal for information after motorcyclist injured in fail to stop crash

Updated June 1 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal for information after motorcyclist injured in fail to stop crash

Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was seriously injured following a crash at Liverpool on Wednesday, June 1.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.