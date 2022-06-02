Youth parliament: Student wants to make 'tangible change'

All Saints Senior College student Elyssa Khaoula said she wanted to participate in the Y NSW Youth Parliament to make "tangible change".
The Liverpool resident, who is joined at the 2022 Youth Parliament by Sabri Sabri, from Green Valley, and Julia Sigalas, from Chipping Norton, was recently elected as manager of business in the Upper House at the Y NSW Youth Parliament training camp.
The Youth Parliament is a year-long program for people in years 10, 11 and 12 throughout the state, and 2022 is its 20th year.
The students are preparing to debate their bills they developed at the camp on the floors of NSW Parliament in July.
Since its inception, six pieces of the Youth Parliament youth legislation have been passed into NSW Law, including the recent Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme.
"The mere idea of being apart of a group of young people that have their voices not only aired but really listened to excites me," said Elyssa, who is passionate about countering gender inequality.
"The fact that this organisation has had around six pieces passed into NSW law provides me with a feeling of elation."
Youth Parliament returns to in-person activities in 2022 after COVID forced the last two seasons of Youth Parliament to be held virtually.
