Liverpool City Champion

'Honoured': Liverpool councillor Karress Rhodes joins WSROC's executive team

CB
By Chris Boulous
May 31 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The WSROC executive committee: Councillors Chris Quilkey, Barry Calvert, Karress Rhodes and Glen Elmore.

Liverpool councillor Karress Rhodes said she is "extremely honoured and privileged" to have been elected as vice-president of the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) Western City.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.