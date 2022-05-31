'Honoured': Liverpool councillor Karress Rhodes joins WSROC's executive team

Liverpool councillor Karress Rhodes said she is "extremely honoured and privileged" to have been elected as vice-president of the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) Western City.
Cr Rhodes was elected at WSROC's board meeting last week with councillor Barry Calvert, the deputy mayor of Hawkesbury, returned for a fourth term as president. Cumberland councillor Glen Elmore (vice president of Central City) and Blacktown councillor Chris Quilkey (treasurer) were also appointed to the WSROC's executive committee.
"I look forward to working with the member councils on some great initiatives to serve the people of Greater Western Sydney," said Cr Rhodes, who is Liverpool's deputy mayor.
WSROC is the peak body representing councils in Greater Western Sydney and advocates on key issues of value to western Sydney.
The WSROC member councils are Blacktown City Council, Blue Mountains City Council, Cumberland City Council, Hawkesbury City Council, Lithgow City Council and Liverpool City Council.
Cr Calvert said WSROC is keen to engage with the federal government on matters of concern to the people of Greater Western Sydney.
"Our priorities for the coming year will include building Western Sydney communities' resilience to extreme and urban heat, advocating to improve investment in Western Sydney transport, promoting economic development, sustainable waste avoidance and resource recovery, supporting our arts and cultural industries and social infrastructure among many other initiatives for the betterment of the Western Sydney region and our communities," he said.
"WSROC's councillors will gather in June for a special Strategy Planning and Priorities Workshop to review and set the agenda for WSROC advocacy for the next 2 to 5 years.
"The workshop is an exciting opportunity to exchange ideas and insights with fellow councillors from across the Greater Western Sydney region."
